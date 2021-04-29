State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $595,000 Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

HCC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

