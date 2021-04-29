State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $528,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of MGPI opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

