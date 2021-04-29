State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $986.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.