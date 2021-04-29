State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

