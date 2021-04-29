State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

