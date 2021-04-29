Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $362,812.01 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $362,812.01 and $3,740.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

