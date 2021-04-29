Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $209.67, with a volume of 6698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.93.

The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

