Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.700-11.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

