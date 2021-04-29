StakedZEN Price Up 8% This Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. StakedZEN has a market cap of $3.92 million and $28,093.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $118.09 or 0.00221434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00281367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.72 or 0.01122668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.00709777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,166.68 or 0.99693227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

