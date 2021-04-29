Stagecoach Group’s (SAGKF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

