St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St Barbara from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:STBMY remained flat at $$7.78 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.3096 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

