SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.54-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.825-4.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 51,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

