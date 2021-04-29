SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

