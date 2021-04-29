SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

