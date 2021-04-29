SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 67,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,804. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

