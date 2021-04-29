SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in April

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 67,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,804. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
About SQI Diagnostics
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.