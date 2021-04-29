Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,881,442 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $35.05.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

