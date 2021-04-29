SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

