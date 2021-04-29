S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $389.45

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $389.45 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 48577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.08.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

