S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $389.45

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $389.45 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 48577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.08.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.