Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.