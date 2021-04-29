Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

