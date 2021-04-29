Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Critical Review

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 8 5 0 2.20 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Battalion Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.99 $891.00 million $0.61 7.30 Battalion Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88% Battalion Oil -102.98% -1.79% -0.82%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

