Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWX. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

