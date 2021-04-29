Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.