South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.54. 354,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

