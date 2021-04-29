South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after buying an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

