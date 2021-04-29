Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $108.92

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.92, but opened at $106.36. Sony Group shares last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 9,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

