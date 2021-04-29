Sonia Syngal Sells 22,253 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

