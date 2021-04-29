SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SWI stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

