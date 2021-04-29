SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $334.00.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $309.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.70. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

