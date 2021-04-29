Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

