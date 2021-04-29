SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.42

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and traded as high as $45.76. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 197,635 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.