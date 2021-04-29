Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Sells $17,674.98 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $17,674.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,303.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 2,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

