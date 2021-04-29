SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $43,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

