SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

USO stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.