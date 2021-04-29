SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000746 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

