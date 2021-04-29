Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.03. 247,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,669. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

