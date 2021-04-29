Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.