Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Trading 11% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s share price were up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 16,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 682,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

