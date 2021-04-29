SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

