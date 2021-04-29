SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.