SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,293,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

