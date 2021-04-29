Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.73 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

