Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $19.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 249,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

