Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of SIX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 489,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

