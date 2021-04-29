Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Simpson Manufacturing traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $111.74, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

