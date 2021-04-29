Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $28.95.

