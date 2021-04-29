Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

