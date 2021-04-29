Sierra Metals (SMTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

