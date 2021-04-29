Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €46.94 ($55.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.