Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Shares of SHL opened at €46.94 ($55.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.30.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.