Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.82 ($56.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €46.94 ($55.22) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.30.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

