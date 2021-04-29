Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

